Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 481 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.