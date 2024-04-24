Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,061 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 306.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 147.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

