Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,812 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,196,000 after buying an additional 647,093 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 561,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after buying an additional 443,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ryanair by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,183,000 after buying an additional 394,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Ryanair by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,301,000 after buying an additional 314,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.