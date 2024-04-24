Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,454,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,717,496.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,454,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,717,496.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,341 shares of company stock worth $101,013,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

