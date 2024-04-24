Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 839 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

