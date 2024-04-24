Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Flex Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

