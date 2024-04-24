DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $158.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

