Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Report on DOCS

Doximity Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Doximity has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Doximity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Doximity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.