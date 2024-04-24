Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 52 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $824.23 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $848.22 and a 200-day moving average of $629.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

