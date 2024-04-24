Edmp Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edmp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.13.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

