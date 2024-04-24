Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 218.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 72.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

