Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of ENLV stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.59.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
