Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $228.36.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

