EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after buying an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EQT by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after buying an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EQT by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,657,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,769,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

