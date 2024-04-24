Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.64. Evogene shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 37,773 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evogene Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 423.39% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

