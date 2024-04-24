Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

FATE opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $516.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 85.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.