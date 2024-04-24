Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,737 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Palomar worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Palomar by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 433,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 89,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $820,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,780.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $820,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,780.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,509 shares of company stock worth $2,999,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

