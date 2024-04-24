Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 59,342 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.20% of BrightSpire Capital worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 311,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $849.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -615.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

