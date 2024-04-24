Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 81,599 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Cameco worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

CCJ stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

