Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Paylocity worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paylocity by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,359. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

