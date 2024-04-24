Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 857.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,126 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 410,288 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of UiPath worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in UiPath by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in UiPath by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in UiPath by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,467,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 233,362 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

