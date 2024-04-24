Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $479.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.90.

Shares of DPZ opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $508.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.90 and a 200 day moving average of $416.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

