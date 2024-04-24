Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,188.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,245.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,147.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $708.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.