Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

