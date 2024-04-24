Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.31% of CONSOL Energy worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CEIX stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $114.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.