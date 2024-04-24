Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,544,053 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 25.63% of Rezolute worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.
Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.69.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
