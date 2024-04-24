Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86,020 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Albemarle worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,230,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,352,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,117,000 after buying an additional 146,450 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,555,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,802,000 after buying an additional 174,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,749,000 after acquiring an additional 151,158 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Albemarle Price Performance
NYSE ALB opened at $114.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.05.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
