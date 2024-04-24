Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

