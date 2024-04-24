Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 113,341 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

