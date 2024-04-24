Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 184,818 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,818 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,744 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 96,075 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

NYSE HASI opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

