Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 70,115 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of Warrior Met Coal worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KGH Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after acquiring an additional 260,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 92,941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,388,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

