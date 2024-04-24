Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 89,679 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,679 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Ceridian HCM worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 741,499 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after purchasing an additional 321,396 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,226,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,189,000 after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

CDAY opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,976.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

