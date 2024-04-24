Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Equinix by 332.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 161,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,666,000 after purchasing an additional 124,524 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Equinix by 277.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Equinix by 54.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $761.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $830.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

