First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

First Advantage Price Performance

First Advantage stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $202.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. Analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3,654.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Advantage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $4,162,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 65.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 761,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 300,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after buying an additional 255,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

