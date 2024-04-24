Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 126.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $824.23 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.25 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

