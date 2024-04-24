Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after buying an additional 159,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 80,156 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 130,721 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLQL opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

