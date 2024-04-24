GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $270.56

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.56 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 303.98 ($3.75). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 301 ($3.72), with a volume of 2,925,875 shares trading hands.

GB Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £759.79 million, a P/E ratio of -436.23, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.50.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

