Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $291.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 877.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Royalty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 525,594 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $67,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

