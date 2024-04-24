Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $824.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $848.22 and a 200 day moving average of $629.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

