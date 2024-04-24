Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $420.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.68. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 59.6% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

