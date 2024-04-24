Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $197.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on H. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Get Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.