IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.70

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGRGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.70 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 121.90 ($1.51). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.48), with a volume of 257,434 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.86. The firm has a market cap of £117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

