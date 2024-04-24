IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.70

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.70 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 121.90 ($1.51). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.48), with a volume of 257,434 shares traded.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGR

IG Design Group Stock Up 0.4 %

IG Design Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.86. The firm has a market cap of £117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.