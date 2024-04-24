Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at HSBC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

INTC opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.