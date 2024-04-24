International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,425 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 5,837.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 348.7% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 222,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stride by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 325,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Citigroup upped their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

