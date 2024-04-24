International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,131 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Get Axonics alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 200.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Axonics by 108.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Axonics by 40.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

Insider Activity

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $764,649.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $236,344.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,700.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $764,649.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,152.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXNX

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.