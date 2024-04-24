International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,583 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,830,000 after purchasing an additional 179,004 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 498,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Shares of IBP stock opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.50 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.21.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.
Installed Building Products Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.