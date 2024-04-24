International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 539.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,864 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

HL opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

