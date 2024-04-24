International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 13,589 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 5,392.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,375,000 after buying an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 681,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 274,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

