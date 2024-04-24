International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,959 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after acquiring an additional 369,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,160,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,279,000 after buying an additional 428,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,802,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,721,000 after buying an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,885,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,827,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.