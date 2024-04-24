International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2,069.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.50.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

